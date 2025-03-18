EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 344 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 270.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.41 and a 200 day moving average of $333.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

