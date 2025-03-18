Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,337,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,358.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,328.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.24. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

