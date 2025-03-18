Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

