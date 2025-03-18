Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 400 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 300,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

