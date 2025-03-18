Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 84,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.