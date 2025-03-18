Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Entegris by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $92.84 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

