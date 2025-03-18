Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Gentex Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

