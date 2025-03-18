Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 1,109,800.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $572,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,364.50. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Post

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.