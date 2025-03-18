Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

