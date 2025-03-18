Glanbia plc (GLB) to Issue Dividend of €0.23 on May 2nd

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 49.2% increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Glanbia Stock Performance
GLB traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 10.40 ($0.14). 14,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,190. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. Glanbia has a one year low of GBX 9.93 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25).
Glanbia Company Profile
