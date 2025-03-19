Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NX Q3 Earnings

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report issued on Friday, March 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 779.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after buying an additional 1,733,932 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,380,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,111,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 975,324 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 891,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 727,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,988,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $99,673.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

