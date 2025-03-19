Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WFAFY opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.