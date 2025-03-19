FY2029 Earnings Estimate for CLRB Issued By Roth Capital

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.

CLRB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

