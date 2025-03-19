KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently -23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

