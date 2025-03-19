AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.