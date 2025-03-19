B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2027 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.7 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $343.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.80. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $535.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Berkeley Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 10,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.