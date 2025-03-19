Q3 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Lifted by Raymond James

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NXE. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$6.90 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.44 and a 1 year high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.44.

In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,075,000.00. 7.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

