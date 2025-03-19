Head to Head Contrast: U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of B2Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A B2Gold $1.90 billion 2.27 $10.10 million ($0.48) -6.83

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and B2Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for U.S. GoldMining and B2Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 B2Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.86%. B2Gold has a consensus target price of $4.02, suggesting a potential upside of 22.46%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than B2Gold.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06%

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

