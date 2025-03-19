Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.18.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after purchasing an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

