Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $5.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %

DH stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $312.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.