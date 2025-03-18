Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Update

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Simpple Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of SPPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 85,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpple has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
Simpple Company Profile
