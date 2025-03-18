Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Update

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Simpple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 85,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpple has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Get Simpple alerts:

Simpple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.