iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 454,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 308,503 shares.The stock last traded at $31.41 and had previously closed at $31.32.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,967,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,112,000 after purchasing an additional 370,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,492,000 after purchasing an additional 304,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 666,432 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 906,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 661,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.