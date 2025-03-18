Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Up 32.8% in February

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SMCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,923. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

