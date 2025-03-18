SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 248,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,269,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial raised SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

SelectQuote Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $628.84 million, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.13.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SelectQuote

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,363,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 120,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,894,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

