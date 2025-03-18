Promising Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 18th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, Bank of America, Micron Technology, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks represent shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of motor vehicles and related components. These investments can include car makers, parts suppliers, and technology providers, and their performance is typically influenced by factors such as consumer demand, regulatory changes, and evolving trends in the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.18 on Tuesday, reaching $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,601,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,669,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.53.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,032,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,310,417. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,817,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,085,796. The stock has a market cap of $893.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $14.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $901.95. 809,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,435. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $400.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $989.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $945.08.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,509,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,820,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $315.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,702,485. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.53. The firm has a market cap of $265.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

