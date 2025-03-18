Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 19% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 19% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 3,547,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 635,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.62.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.