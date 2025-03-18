HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

