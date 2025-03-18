Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETON opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETON. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.