Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,213 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.9 %

CBOE stock opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

