ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a market cap of C$535.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.68.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

