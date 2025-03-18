Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.52.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

