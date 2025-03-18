Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Full House Resorts stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE #1” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/13/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

FLL opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 104,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $485,063.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,519.96. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,805 shares of company stock worth $529,138. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Full House Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Catawba River Capital increased its position in Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 268.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLL

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.