Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – March 17th

Apollo Global Management, RB Global, Chubb, Deere & Company, and Steel Dynamics are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products, including farming, livestock, and agrochemical industries. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth and trends of the global food and agriculture sector, which can be influenced by factors such as technological innovations, commodity prices, and global population growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.58. 1,732,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,714. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

RB Global (RBA)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

NYSE RBA traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.87. 2,022,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,554. RB Global has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBA

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.54. 647,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,685. Chubb has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.64. 384,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $466.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.63. The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.48. 1,118,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.89. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $155.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Featured Articles