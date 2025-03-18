Wrapped TAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.64 Million (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Wrapped TAO token can now be purchased for about $245.94 or 0.00297797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped TAO has a market cap of $12.64 million and $13,462.86 worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.99 or 1.00176671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,515.20 or 0.99914170 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Profile

Wrapped TAO launched on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 127,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 127,405.06456032. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 244.62091779 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $10,803.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

