Mirova US LLC Sells 63,753 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mirova US LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,753 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.8% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.22% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $150,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

