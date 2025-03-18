XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%.

XOMA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. XOMA has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.00.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $13,069,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOMA. StockNews.com cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on XOMA from $123.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

