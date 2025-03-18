eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Cut by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,019,402 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 213,266 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 5.2% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned about 1.47% of eBay worth $434,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,283 shares of company stock worth $796,241. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

