Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington Sells 38,151 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $260,571.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,150.40. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 6.5 %

PTON opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

