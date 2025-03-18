IMG Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,038 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6,511.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $280.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

