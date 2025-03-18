Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Probe Gold Trading Up 1.4 %
Probe Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. 20,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Probe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.43.
About Probe Gold
