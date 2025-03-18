Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Declines By 27.9%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 126,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

MPVDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.14. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

