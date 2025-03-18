Short Interest in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Increases By 32.1%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 870,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TFPM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 191,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,717,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 1,183,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 718,408 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,281,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 333,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.