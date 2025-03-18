Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 145000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.26.

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.