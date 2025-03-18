Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in February

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 182,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 55,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,834. Lotus Technology has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lotus Technology in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

