Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Up 32.8% in February

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Kadant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kadant by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAI stock traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,164. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant has a 12 month low of $249.51 and a 12 month high of $429.95.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

