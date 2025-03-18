Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 7,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
