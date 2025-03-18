Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 7,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

