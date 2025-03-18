Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,287,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 3,285,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Parkland Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,485. Parkland has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Get Parkland alerts:

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.