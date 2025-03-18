Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,287,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 3,285,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.
Parkland Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,485. Parkland has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.
About Parkland
