Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.75 ($0.28).

Strip Tinning Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.44. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Strip Tinning Company Profile

With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

