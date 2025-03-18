Promising Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – March 18th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Ford Motor are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that pay out a portion of their earnings to shareholders, typically on a regular schedule such as quarterly or annually. These stocks are often favored by income-focused investors seeking a steady stream of cash flow in addition to potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,392,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,159,854. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 156,709,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,901,908. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.49. 9,793,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,728,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,118. The firm has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.14. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 77,087,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,844,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

