HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%.
HealthEquity Trading Up 0.9 %
HQY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.61. 1,504,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Insider Activity at HealthEquity
In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
