HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.9 %

HQY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.61. 1,504,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.